SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SharpSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.71.

NASDAQ SHSP traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $12.53. 98,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,625. The company has a market cap of $146.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.00. SharpSpring has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 54.83% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 million. On average, analysts expect that SharpSpring will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SharpSpring news, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $27,728.19. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 47.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 14.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 20.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

