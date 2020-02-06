SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 102,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.31% of Care.com as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Care.com by 3,299.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,680 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Care.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,311,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Care.com by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,857,000 after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Care.com by 597.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 199,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Care.com by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,570,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $119,235.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,254,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Krupinski sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $37,130.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,522 shares of company stock worth $184,284 in the last 90 days. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Care.com from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Care.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE CRCM opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $495.93 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.02. Care.com Inc has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $25.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. Care.com had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Care.com Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

