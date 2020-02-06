SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 358,533 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZAYO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 267.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,893,000 after buying an additional 1,880,385 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 322.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,837,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,673,000 after buying an additional 1,402,898 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the third quarter worth approximately $14,749,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,877,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,813,000 after buying an additional 353,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 2,224.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after buying an additional 350,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

In related news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 9,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $312,563.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,130.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $332,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,442 shares of company stock worth $1,124,248. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZAYO stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.69. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $653.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.13 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zayo Group Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

