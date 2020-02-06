SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,448,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,042 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1,168.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $16,628,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $51.47.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on Z. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $180,380.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 11,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $449,618.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,864 shares of company stock worth $6,299,393 over the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

