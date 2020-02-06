SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,143 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,561 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,768,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 534.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 841,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 709,176 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,091,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,140,000 after purchasing an additional 521,028 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 374,437 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,865,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $16.57 on Thursday. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

