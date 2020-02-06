Sentinel (SENT) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 24.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $48,002.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 49.1% against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

