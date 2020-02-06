SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 106,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centene by 21.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 549,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 16.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,976,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,620. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNC. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.97.

NYSE:CNC traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,716,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $68.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

