SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $15 Million Stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Burlington Stores comprises 2.1% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $15,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after acquiring an additional 44,073 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $547,000.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,991,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.45. 429,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.30. Burlington Stores Inc has a one year low of $136.30 and a one year high of $236.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.07.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.65.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

