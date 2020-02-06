SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 147,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.07. 7,406,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,453,995. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

