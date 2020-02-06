Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 56,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SA. ValuEngine lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Seabridge Gold from $25.40 to $25.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $13.12 on Thursday. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.