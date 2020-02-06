SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Price Up 7.8% This Week

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $12,757.00 and $14.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Crex24. Over the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

