Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Science in Sport PLC (LON:SIS) were down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.60 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.62), approximately 7,657 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 29,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.62).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science in Sport in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 45.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 51.16.

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts under the SiS brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of the European Union, Australia, and internationally. Its principal product range SiS GO energy powders, isotonic gels, energy bars and hydration tablets; and SiS REGO, a range of spectrum recovery products; and WHEY20, a protein product.

