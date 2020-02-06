Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jentner Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.16. The stock had a trading volume of 336,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,665. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.25.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

