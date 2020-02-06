Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,939,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $21,175,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,586,000 after buying an additional 272,735 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,191,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,425,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $79.68. 522,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,861. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.41.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.