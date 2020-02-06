Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Stock Position Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDC opened at $32.07 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61.

