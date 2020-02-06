Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Position Increased by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises approximately 2.1% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $7,301,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 34.1% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $318,240.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,399,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,110,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

