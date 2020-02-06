Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Insider Rajeev Sonthalia Buys 1,000 Shares

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SLB opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $7,301,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

