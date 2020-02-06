Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 91,975 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,828 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 103,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.02 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

