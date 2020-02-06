ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.44-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $725-775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.53 million.ScanSource also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.44-0.54 EPS.

Shares of SCSC stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 267,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,111. ScanSource has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.94.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $989.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCSC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut ScanSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised ScanSource from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other ScanSource news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $35,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,223.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

