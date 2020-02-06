ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) issued an update on its third quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.44-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $725-775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.53 million.ScanSource also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.44-0.54 EPS.
Shares of SCSC stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 267,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,111. ScanSource has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.94.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $989.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other ScanSource news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $35,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,223.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).
