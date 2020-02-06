SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SBAC. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,169. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $178.57 and a 1 year high of $270.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.27.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,683,000 after acquiring an additional 486,674 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 26,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 62.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 33.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 7.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

