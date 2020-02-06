Sandeep Nayyar Sells 422 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $42,605.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,620 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $160,655.40.

NASDAQ:POWI traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.48. The stock had a trading volume of 355,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,756. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average of $92.74.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 1,028.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 127,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1,806.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after buying an additional 119,553 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $1,002,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 199,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after buying an additional 94,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,027,000 after buying an additional 50,720 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

