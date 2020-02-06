salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Earning Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) have trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. salesforce.com earned a coverage optimism score of 2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the CRM provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted salesforce.com’s score:

salesforce.com stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,161,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $190.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.24 and its 200-day moving average is $158.95. The company has a market capitalization of $164.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $14,056,128.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 454,753 shares of company stock worth $76,358,137. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

