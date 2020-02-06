Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $110.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.55.
NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.20. The stock had a trading volume of 301,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,174. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.02. Saia has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.96.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth $6,076,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Saia by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares in the last quarter.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
