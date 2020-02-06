Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $110.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.20. The stock had a trading volume of 301,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,174. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.02. Saia has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth $6,076,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Saia by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

