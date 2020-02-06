Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
SAIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.58.
SAIA stock traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.26. 308,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.96. Saia has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth about $6,076,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 43.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 78.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 20.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares during the last quarter.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
