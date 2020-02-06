Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.58.

SAIA stock traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.26. 308,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.96. Saia has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth about $6,076,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 43.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 78.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 20.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

