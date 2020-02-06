Sai (DAI) Price Reaches $1.01

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Sai token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on exchanges. Sai has a total market cap of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00038171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $577.45 or 0.05925196 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024428 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00127143 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00038387 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Sai Profile

Sai is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com . Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official message board for Sai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.