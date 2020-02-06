Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 81 ($1.07).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Saga from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

SAGA stock traded down GBX 0.44 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 41.84 ($0.55). 2,421,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.88. Saga has a 1 year low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 125.90 ($1.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $469.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29.

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

