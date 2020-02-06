RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. RYB Education’s rating score has declined by 10.4% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $4.20 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RYB Education an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get RYB Education alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

NYSE RYB traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.38. 10,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. RYB Education has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $151.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.55.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter. RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.19%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) by 627.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.85% of RYB Education worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RYB Education (RYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RYB Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYB Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.