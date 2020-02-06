Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 357,814 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,814 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $21,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Aramark by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,012,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Aramark by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 56,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34. Aramark has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $9,939,747.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.