Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 44,261 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,261 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $23,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 838,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,716,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after buying an additional 67,470 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 177,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after buying an additional 39,024 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 41.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 156,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,249,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after buying an additional 26,355 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,671.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $139.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.23. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1 year low of $113.08 and a 1 year high of $144.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

