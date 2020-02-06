Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 269,685 Shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 825,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,685 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $20,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in PetIQ by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $872.19 million, a P/E ratio of -172.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74. PetIQ Inc has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $186.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 9.77%. Analysts forecast that PetIQ Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $528,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Newland acquired 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $980,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

PETQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.