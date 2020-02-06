Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $22.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,437 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $240.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $163.68 and a 1 year high of $244.41. The company has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,996 shares of company stock worth $25,193,168 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

