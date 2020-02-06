Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 122,532 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.43% of Axis Capital worth $21,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 4.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 537.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,104,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,861,000 after acquiring an additional 195,344 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

NYSE:AXS opened at $65.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $54.47 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.25%. Axis Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.08%.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.