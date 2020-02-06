Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 354,133 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845,134 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,133 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $23,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1,132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,080,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,989,000 after buying an additional 1,911,862 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,617,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,679,000 after buying an additional 529,470 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,035,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,549,000 after buying an additional 286,535 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNB opened at $12.23 on Thursday. F.N.B. Corp has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FNB. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

