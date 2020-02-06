Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Royal Gold worth $19,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 916.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

RGLD opened at $112.09 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 77.24%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.75.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

