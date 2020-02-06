Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 48,682 Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 48,682 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $19,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 551,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 145,371 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter worth $2,966,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.21. BioTelemetry Inc has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $78.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.