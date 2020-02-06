RUS DIV/ETF (ASX:RDV) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of RUS DIV/ETF (ASX:RDV) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$30.63 ($21.72) and last traded at A$30.53 ($21.65), approximately 2,072 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$30.36 ($21.53).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$30.37.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

