Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given New GBX 2,550 Price Target at Societe Generale

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its price target lowered by Societe Generale from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,751.83 ($36.20).

LON:RDSB traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,015.50 ($26.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,700,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,216.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,291.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

