Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Receives $146.00 Average PT from Analysts

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $2,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,133,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,928 shares of company stock worth $6,343,760 in the last 90 days. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCL traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.26. 2,442,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,213. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

