Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Dell (NYSE:DELL)

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Dell (NYSE:DELL) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DELL. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nomura decreased their target price on Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Shares of DELL opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dell has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $70.55.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,874,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 614,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,787,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,467 shares in the company, valued at $35,885,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,283,819 shares of company stock worth $67,264,601 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dell by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dell by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in Dell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

