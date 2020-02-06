Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ROST. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.72. 591,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,954. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.49 and a 200 day moving average of $111.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ross Stores by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,590,000 after purchasing an additional 209,503 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $1,932,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 346,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

