Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $132.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $115.00.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.00.

MCHP stock opened at $108.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.28. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.47. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 946,967 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Microchip Technology by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,803 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Microchip Technology by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 558,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,875,000 after purchasing an additional 224,821 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Microchip Technology by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,059,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 216,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,496,000.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

