Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). Rockwell Medical posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Medical.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 57.77% and a negative return on equity of 139.38%. The business had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million.

RMTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Rockwell Medical by 61.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Medical by 19.4% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 31.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 12.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $2.25 on Monday. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

