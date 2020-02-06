Rocket Pool 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,226.00 (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00006316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $6.24 million and $2,226.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.55 or 0.03162073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00200564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00133942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,245,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

