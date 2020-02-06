Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $325.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Edward Jones lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.73.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $308.95 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $314.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 343.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $181,470,000 after purchasing an additional 487,907 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $276,237,000 after purchasing an additional 209,544 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,432.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 343,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,995,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.