Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $325.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Edward Jones lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.73.
Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $308.95 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $314.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.18.
In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock worth $4,369,703. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 343.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $181,470,000 after purchasing an additional 487,907 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $276,237,000 after purchasing an additional 209,544 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,432.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 343,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,995,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
Featured Article: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.