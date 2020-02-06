Rheos Capital Works Inc. Takes Position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 104,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 231.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chegg by 9.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

In other news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 9,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $348,304.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,322,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,012,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 782,197 shares of company stock worth $30,669,148. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHGG traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.97. 1,095,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,596. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.08, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. Chegg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.04 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chegg from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

