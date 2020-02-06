Rheos Capital Works Inc. Takes $1.28 Million Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.68. 630,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,839. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $116.72 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.34.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.