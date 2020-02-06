Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 0.8% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 11,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $651,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $581.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,345. The business’s 50-day moving average is $590.09 and its 200-day moving average is $550.75. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.15 and a 52 week high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at $11,234,349.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $1,686,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,099 shares of company stock worth $15,523,034. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.62.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

