Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New $5.76 Million Investment in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 67,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,000. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 0.6% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,137,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,876,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,265 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,877,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000.

NYSE:A traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $84.78. 24,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,394. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.78.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on A. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

