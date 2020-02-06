RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

RGC Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 61.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

NASDAQ RGCO traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $208.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of -0.22.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. Research analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

