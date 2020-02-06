Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.21

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.21 and last traded at $49.08, with a volume of 12671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.